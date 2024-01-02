Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tributes are pouring in for the award-winning photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane who died yesterday at the age of 91.

Magubane is credited with playing a crucial role in documenting the apartheid era, using his lens to expose the harsh realities of racial segregation.

His daughter Fikile says they will remember his passion …

“My father passed peacefully today at midday (1 January). He was not well, he passed on peacefully. My father would have been 92 on the 18th of January. We will remember him as a very hard working, conscientious photographer. He was very passionate about his work, everything else would stop when it comes to his work. We are very pained with the passing of our father.”