Residents urged to be cautious when discharging fireworks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to be extra cautious when discharging fireworks as they usher in the New Year.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says around this time of the year they receive and attend to multiple incidents in which children, adults, and animals are injured or harmed through the irresponsible use of fireworks.

Mulaudzi has emphasised that fireworks can only be ignited between 11 pm on New Year’s Eve and 1 am on New Year’s Day.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg, the Public Safety Department together with our colleagues from JMPD, we will be conducting our fireworks bylaw compliance operation throughout the City of Johannesburg, targetting all the wholesalers and distributors to ensure that there is compliance within the city’s bylaws. And those who are found to be contravening the city’s bylaws, of course, there are fines that range between R1500 to R2500 which will be issued to those who are not complying.”

VIDEO | Last year the City of Johannesburg also warned the public against the unsafe use of fireworks: