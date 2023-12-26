Proteas in the driving seat against India

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africa’s national cricket team is in the driving seat after day one of the Boxing Day Test match against India at Supersport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas won the toss and invited the Indians to bat first.

Led by seamer Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas restricted the tourists to 208 for eight in their first innings when bad light stopped play in the final session before it was officially called off for the day.

Captain Temba Bavuma limped off the field with a strained hamstring during the first session and will have to undergo daily medical evaluations to determine his participation for the rest of the match.

The toss and the start of the Boxing Day Test were delayed for about 30 minutes due to a damp pitch and wet outfield.

Captain Temba Bavuma eventually won the toss and opted to bowl at Centurion.

South Africa’s premier fast bowler, Rabada, got proceedings under way, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for five.

Debutant Nandre Burger made a dream start to his international career. The left-arm seamer took two wickets in consecutive overs, including the dangerous Shubman Gill for two, to help reduce the visitors to 24 for three within the first hour of play.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer led their recovery.

The pair put on an unbeaten 67-run score for the fourth wicket, guiding them to lunch on 91 for three.

Rabada struck immediately on the other side of the break.

He accounted for Kohli for 38, Iyer for 31, Ravichandran Ashwin for eight, and Shardul Thakur for 24, claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket to put the homeside in front.

India limped to tea on 176 for seven.

KL Rahul, who was the top scorer for the Indians, continued his resistance after the interval, bringing up a half-century with a maximum.

Marco Jansen also took a wicket, bowling out Jasprit Bumrah for one.

Rahul managed to get his side past the 200 mark before bad light interrupted play with the Indians on 208 for eight.