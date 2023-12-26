Major industries closing has helped energy supply: NRS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Rationalised Specifications Association of South Africa (NRS) says that the current state of uninterrupted electricity supply will not last indefinitely, as demand will soon increase.

Chairperson of the NRS Vally Padayachee says that the continuous supply of electricity is due to large energy consuming industries being closed for the holiday season.

The NRS is a key body involved with developing the code or regulation that governs load shedding.

“Unfortunately, by the Minister of Electricity’s own admission, this is going to be short lived because we are in a situation where the supply is exceeding the demand. I would say reasonably significantly and that’s because most of our high consumers, the factories, mines, commercials, industrials are all shut down or most of them re shut down. So, we are in that luxurious position of being able to meet supply and demand.”