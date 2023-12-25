Six dead, 11 missing in Ladysmith

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six people have been confirmed dead, and 11 are missing following flash floods in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. The victims were reportedly near a caravan park adjacent to an overflowing stream.

Mayor Zama Sibisi of Alfred Duma municipality disclosed that disaster management teams are actively responding to the crisis.

Samantha Meyrick, spokesperson for IPSS Search and Rescue, has stated that their team is collaborating with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue.

The flood impacted areas include the local SPCA and Caravan Park, with reports of several vehicles being washed away.

The search for the missing individuals continues.

Level 2 warning

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a Level 2 warning for various parts of the province, effective Monday and extending into Tuesday.

According to weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated across the region.