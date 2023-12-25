Archbishop Makgoba reflects on global conflicts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In his Christmas Eve sermon at St George’s Cathedral, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba provided a stark assessment of a world entangled in conflict.

Approaching the conclusion of his tenure, Makgoba drew parallels between the disruptions witnessed during Jesus’ birth in the Holy Land and the ongoing strife in Sudan.

The Archbishop highlighted the unsettling reality in Sudan, where nearly six million people have been forcibly displaced, and a civil war ongoing for nine months has resulted in over 9 000 casualties. More than 17 million people now face acute food insecurity.

In his third-to-last Christmas Eve sermon before retiring in March 2026, Makgoba underscored the need for contemplation on the enduring cycles of war and their global impact.

Amid the acknowledgment of these challenges, the Archbishop also hinted at the Christmas season’s representation of hope and renewal.