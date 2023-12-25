Israel-Hamas war is like the holocaust: Chikane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reverend Frank Chikane has compared the Israel and Hamas war to the holocaust and says that the atrocities in Gaza are happening in the glare of the media, but nothing is being done to stop it.

Interview with Reverend Chikane:

Chikane is part of a delegation from the South African Council of Churches visiting embattled Bethlehem, to show solidarity to the residents of the city. Chikane called what is happening in Gaza, a genocide.

“This is a delegation of church leaders to come here and be in solidarity with the victims of genocide. I mean, what’s happening in Gaza is genocide and it’s happening in the glare of the media, the world is watching. When you had holocaust, the world watched, especially Europe and did not do much-and today we’re seeing a genocide against the Palestinians and the world is not doing anything.”