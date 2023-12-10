Carjackings on the rise in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks in the Northern Cape is warning members of the public against hitchhiking.

It says there seems to be a syndicate involved in carjacking incidents, under the guise of offering or asking for lifts.

The Hawks say carjacking incidents are increasing in some parts of the province.

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi has urged those who plan to hitchhike to do so in groups.

“The warning comes after a case of carjacking was recently registered at Hartswater SAPS, a similar case was registered by Kuruman SAPS all in the same month. These could be the work of a syndicate operating in the two districts. The incidents vary where at one stage it’s criminals pretending to be hitchhikers while on the other incidents it’s hitchhikers being robbed by the criminals pretending to offer the lift with a sole intention of committing a crime by robbing passengers of their belongings.”