Slain Free State learner wanted to become a cardiologist: Mother

The mother of slain Brebner High School learner Machaka Radebe, whose body was found in an open field in Bloemfontein last weekend, says her daughter wanted to become a cardiologist.

Lebohang Radebe spoke during her daughter’s funeral service which is under way at the Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is among the mourners.

Radebe says she will pray for whoever killed her daughter.

“My daughter’s death is going to change something in South Africa. My daughter loved to talk about soft life. My child will live a soft life in heaven where there are no deaths, where there are no rapes, where there’s no pain. She should trend in heaven, not in the world. However, I ask of God, I ask of all of you to pray with me. You see the the person who called me and told me he’s going to kill my daughter, I give him to God,” adds Radebe.

Radebe’s family says they learned of her death through social media.

Radebe’s aunt has warned the deceased’s former schoolmates against over-using social media saying the consequences could be dire.

Eva Radebe has told Cele that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) should be deployed to the streets to protect women and children.

“Please, my nation, let us stop this social media thing. It’s killing the nation. It’s killing many families. It’s so sad to open your phone and read about the death of your niece before the family could even tell you because they also do not know yet,” adds the aunt.

