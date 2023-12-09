Cele arrives in Bloem for Machaka Radebe’s funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has arrived in Bloemfontein for the funeral service of 16-year-old Machaka Radebe, whose body was found in an open field last week.

Radebe’s family says they learned of her death through social media.

Radebe’s aunt has warned the deceased’s former schoolmates against overusing social media, saying the consequences could be dire.

Eva Radebe has told Cele that the SANDF should be deployed to the streets to protect women and children.

“Please, my nation, let us stop this social media thing. It’s killing the nation. It’s killing many families. It’s so sad to open your phone and read about the death of your niece before the family could even tell you because they also do not know yet,” laments Radebe.