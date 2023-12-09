Hawks obtain arrest warrants for Consulmet SA directors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks have confirmed securing warrants of arrest for five directors at Consulmet South Africa. The directors face charges of fraud and theft over a multi-million-rand coal wash plant dispute with the Mpumalanga-based Ikoti coal mine.

Consulmet is alleged to have failed to honour contractual obligations in the construction and delivery of the plant.

This was after the mine paid over R39 million of the agreed R55 million production fee.

The plant was meant for the creation of jobs in the mining community of Ermelo.

The Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, says “The Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks are on the heels of five suspects who are company directors at Consulmet after they failed to present themselves for arrest today, 08 December 2023. This is after a thorough investigation by the team on allegations of fraud and contravention of the Companies Act. In September 2022, the complainant entered into a contract with one of the suspects, who is a director of the Consulmet, to build a coal wash plant amounting to R55 million. The complainant paid several instalments amounting to over R39 million, but the suspects had not started or kept up with their end of the bargain. Once arrested, they will face charges of fraud and theft.”

