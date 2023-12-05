Shosholoza Meyl already at 50% capacity for its maiden trip

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Shosholoza Meyl from Johannesburg to Durban is already at 50% capacity for its maiden trip on Friday.

Prasa announced at the weekend that the long-distance mainline passenger services from Johannesburg to both Durban and Cape Town would resume this month.

The services were suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says, “The duration of the Johannesburg to Cape Town is about 30 to 34 hours. We are transporting people within the approved speed of the railway safety regulator. We are also factoring in stopovers where we need to change the water.”

“We need to refuel. Durban, you’re looking at 18 hours. People will be able to get out of some of those towns that we’ll be stopping at. Stretch their legs, walk about, experience some of the historic towns along the route,” adds Makanda.

Below is the full interview with Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda: