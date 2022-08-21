The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says it will operate a special charter train for the Comrades Marathon later this month, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion on highways.

Between August 26-29, Shosholoza Meyl services will provide clients with two packages, one geared towards consumers who desire something extra and the other for budget-conscious travelers.

PRASA finalising special charter service to KZN for Comrades Marathon:

PRASA’ spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says, “There’s been a huge demand for the resumption of PRASA’s inter-provincial services, and so the Comrades Marathon became the perfect opportunity for us to roll out our trains to show that we are doing work to recover the services, especially for long distance travelers.”

“Our tickets are very competitive, for the economy class, you looking at R870 for a round trip that is from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal and this is not per day. It is essentially a round trip that also includes accommodation, we do have sleeper coaches on our trains and then you are also looking at the premier class which is the luxury class, that is going for R2 500, it is a dinner, bed and breakfast that is included,” adds Makanda.