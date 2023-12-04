PRASA offers cheap rail trips for holiday travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is encouraging South Africans to use rail as their preferred mode of transport between cities this December to avoid congestion on the country’s roads.

Over the weekend, PRASA announced that the long-distance mainline passenger services from Johannesburg to both Durban and Cape Town will resume this festive season.

The services were suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges. An economy seat to Durban will cost a traveller R170 and R430 to Cape Town.

PRASA spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says passengers even have the option to bring along their vehicles at an additional charge.

“There is ample room and space inside the trains. We have dining coaches. We have sleeper coaches for people who want to relax. People can walk around inside the trains. If you’re travelling with children, there’s enough space for children to run around. There is a lot of comfort and relaxation. As the passenger rail agency of South Africa, we are encouraging people to make use of rail to travel to their destinations. We are saying that there is a cheaper alternative mode of transport away from the hustles of traffic congestion on the roads. We want people to enjoy the the trip to their various destinations, to have an experience and an adventure.”