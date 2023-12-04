HIV prevalence increases among South Africans of Indian decent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The HIV prevalence rate among South Africans of Indian origin has increased. This is according to data from the Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC) latest HIV Prevalence, Incidence and Behaviour Survey.

In 2017, the prevalence rate stood at 0.8% in that racial group.

It now sits at 1.2%.

Despite the increase, the HSRC’s Dr Shandir Ramlagan says talking about HIV/AIDS is taboo among South Africans of Indian origin.

“As an Indian community, we are quite a closed community and we don’t talk about things like HIV and sexual behavior amongst our children.”

“If you look at the prevalence, you say 1.2% in the last report. From 8 to 1.2 which implies that a large number of the Indian population are being infected but nobody is talking about it,” adds Ramlagan.

