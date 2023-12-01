Gauteng Aids Council to outline its plans to fight HIV/AIDS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Aids Council will today outline its plans to ensure that 90% of people living with HIV know their status, they are aware they are living with the virus and are on treatment.

This as today marks World Aids Day.

The council and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will commemorate the day at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng in the Vaal.

A survey by the Human Science Research Council released this week – shows among others that the number of people living with HIV in South Africa decreased from 14% in 2017 to 12.7% in 2022.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says this year’s theme “Let communities lead” recognises the invaluable contributions communities make in leading the response to HIV.

Human Sciences Research Council’s Sizulu Moyo breaks down 2022/2023 HIV survey: