SA Jewish Board of Deputies condemns Hamas visit to SA

South African Jewish Board of Deputies vice-president Zev Krengel has condemned the visit of Hamas to South Africa.

A senior Hamas delegation is in the country to attend the fifth global convention of Solidarity with Palestine.

Three Hamas leaders, Dr Basem Naim, Dr Khaled Qaddoumi and Emad Saber are here to attend the three-day event, which starts tomorrow in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has nothing to do with the presence of Hamas at the conference.

However, Krengel says it is unacceptable for government to welcome a terrorist group in South Africa.

“Hamas has done the most attacks on civilians in modern history, if not ever. I mean the beheadings, raping, burning, the hostage-taking, these are some of the most cruel terrorist organisations, that literally attacked Israel in October.”

“And somehow the ANC is obsessed with them, not just the minister phoning them to give support to Hamas, but now they are actually on our shores. Once again, SA is behaving absolutely disgraceful towards international law,” adds Krengel.

