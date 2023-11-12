Motsoaledi releases proposed citizenship policy for public comment

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has released the proposed policy on citizenship for public comment.

He says the aim of the White Paper on the draft policy is to provide a framework for granting residency to foreign nationals.

It also deals with the protection of refugees and asylum seekers in the country.

Addressing the media today, Motsoaledi gave some details of the proposed policy: “Section 4.3 of the Citizenship Act requires that it be reviewed together with other sections. Including those related to citizenship by naturalisation. The Citizenship Act and the Birth Act must be repealed in their entirety and included in a single legislation dealing with citizenship, immigration, and refugee protection. This will remove contradictions and loopholes, as is now the case with the three-piece legislation.”

The public has until January 19 next year to make their input on the proposed policy on citizenship.

VIDEO | Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Immigration and Refugee Protection: