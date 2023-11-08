Delays in approval of worker visas worry private sector businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Private sector businesses have voiced their concerns with the Department of Home Affairs as to the long delay in the approval of their workers visas.

This as companies struggle to bring in high-level skilled workers to fill in positions at an executive level.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) Social Policy and Transformation Coordinator, Sanelisiwe Jantjies, says the challenge is with the systems.

“So business has looked at several solutions and I must say that we haven’t done that alone. And the key to this is a very efficient acer system which we don’t currently have. We don’t have a labour market intelligent system which would be a database looking at the system as a whole.”

“What we currently have is incomplete Excel spreadsheet driven systems which is manual by nature. So the issue is the systems,” adds Jantjies.

PODCAST | Below is the full interview with Jantjies: