Nzimande yet to react to Unisa’s court ruling

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, is yet to react to the ruling of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria against him.

Yesterday, the court declared that Nzimande’s decision to put the University of South Africa Unisa under administration and appoint Professor Ihron Rensburg as the administrator was unconstitutional.

The court has ordered the minister to retract his decision.

Unisa Spokesperson Nolwazi Mwabi says they welcome the court judgment.

“The court ruled that the Minister must immediately retract the Government Gazette of 27 October 2023. The university believes that this court decision is sound and correct, given that the matter pertaining to the review of the Independent Assessor Report, which largely formed the basis of the Minister’s decision, is still before the court and yet to be concluded.”

The video below discusses the Unisa situation: