Siya Kolisi’s hometown Zwide celebrates Springboks’ World Cup victory

The celebrations of the Springboks’ World Cup triumph continue in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s hometown of Zwide in Gqeberha. His primary school, Emsengeni, held a drum parade and victory walk through the streets of Zwide.

Kolisi became the first Springbok captain to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

Emsengeni Primary School Principal, Luyanda Nyoka, says he believes another Siya Kolisi could emerge from the school.

“The current learners view Siya Kolisa as a pillar of strength. They view him as a source of inspiration and many of them want to emulate what he has already done for the school and also for the country. And in the near future, I can assure you that we will produce another player that will do even better.”

Kolisi is also a huge inspiration for the learners of Emsengeni Primary School. “I feel happy and encouraged seeing Siya Kolisi successful because one day I want to be like him,” says one of the learners.

Another learner says, “We are proud of him.”