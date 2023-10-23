sabc-plus-logo

World Rugby to review Curry’s claim against Mbonambi

World Rugby will review the allegation of racism levelled at South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi by England flanker Tom Curry during their World Cup semi-final match in Paris on Saturday evening.

Curry alleges that Mbonambi used a racial slur against him in the first half of the Springboks’ 16-15 victory at the Stade de France.

The world governing body said in a statement that they take all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously and confirmed they are formally reviewing the allegation made by Curry.

If found guilty, Mbonambi is likely to face a suspension, which would be a huge blow to the Boks ahead of the final.

He is the only specialist hooker in the squad after they replaced the injured Malcolm Marx with flyhalf Handre Pollard.

