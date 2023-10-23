World Rugby to review Curry’s claim against Mbonambi

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

World Rugby will review the allegation of racism levelled at South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi by England flanker Tom Curry during their World Cup semi-final match in Paris on Saturday evening.

Curry alleges that Mbonambi used a racial slur against him in the first half of the Springboks’ 16-15 victory at the Stade de France.

The world governing body said in a statement that they take all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously and confirmed they are formally reviewing the allegation made by Curry.

If found guilty, Mbonambi is likely to face a suspension, which would be a huge blow to the Boks ahead of the final.

He is the only specialist hooker in the squad after they replaced the injured Malcolm Marx with flyhalf Handre Pollard.