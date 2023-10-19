National Assembly passes condolences for lives lost in Middle East

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Assembly has expressed its sadness and passed condolences to the people of the Middle East following the killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Assembly had a moment of silence for the deceased as well as one of its MPs and the Under Secretary for House Plenaries in the National Assembly Collin Mahlangu who died recently.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, “May we please rise to observe a moment of silence for honourable Sibisi, Mr Mahlangu and all those who have lost their lives in the current conflict. We also note with deep sadness and pain the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and that civilian lives have been lost on both sides of the conflict. I thank you honourable members.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the need to avoid any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, Sunak’s Downing Street office said on Thursday.

“They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front,” Downing Street said after the leaders met during Sunak’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.” – additional reporting by Reuters