Mkhwebane joins the EFF

Axed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the Economics Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a party member.

The announcement was made a short while ago during a press briefing by the party.

In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent her a formal notice to Mkhwebane regarding her removal from office.

Well over 80% of Members of Parliament voted to impeach her.

They came out in support of the Section 194 Committee’s finding that Mkhwebane was incompetent, guilty of misconduct and unfit to hold office.

Section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa stipulates that when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector, the President “must” remove the Public Protector from office.