Four killed, three injured in gang-related shootings in Cape Flats

Four people have been killed, and three others injured in gang-related shootings in Manenberg, on the Cape Flats.

Police Spokesperson, FC van Wyk, says additional resources within the police and from other law enforcement entities were initiated when several shooting incidents erupted in the area on Saturday.

Van Wyk says the shootings started in the early hours.

“At 02:00 the morning, a female was shot and killed in Greatfish Road. At 05:45 a 30-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and two others – a 46-year-old female was injured and a 40-year-old male injured – at the premises in Scheldt Road. At 06:00 a 26-year-old male was killed in Sabie Road, Manenberg. At 06:45 a 59-year-old female was caught in a crossfire and was hit in the upper leg when gangsters shot at each other. During this gang conflict, two males were taken to a medical facility where both died due to injuries sustained.”