Hawks arrest suspect for kidnapping spaza shop owner

Hawks in East London in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for kidnapping a spaza shop owner who is a foreign national in the Dordrecht area.

The victim was kidnapped on the 17 of July from his shop.

The victim was allegedly accosted by four unknown armed males who allegedly forced him to get inside a gold Toyota Avanza and further held him hostage for a few days demanding cash, bank cards and his PIN number.

Hawks Spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana explains, “The suspects allegedly withdrew an amount of R8 000 from the victim’s bank account using his card. Moreover, the allegations further exposed that the suspect bought some expensive clothes worth an amount of R27 000. The cash, clothes and the vehicle were seized for further investigation. The investigation divulged that through video footage the suspect was identified and he was linked to the said kidnapping. The suspect was traced by the joint team and arrested on 13 October 2023. The suspect will make his first court appearance at Dordrecht Magistrates’ Court on 16 October 2023.”