Manufacturing production increased by 1.6% in August

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Data released by Statistics South Africa shows that manufacturing production increased by 1.6 percent in August compared to 2.2 percent in July.

The largest contribution to manufacturing production came from petroleum, chemical plastic, basic iron ore, steel and metal products among others. Manufacturing production also increased slightly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in August.

Senior Economist at Econometrix Laura Campbell.

“The picture within the sector remains challenging with the only margin of counter point to this dynamic being the improvement in the competitiveness of South Africa’s export on global markets due to rand weakness and some degree of firmer domestic demand to support renewables or off grid energy projects. In the short-term, manufacturing will continue to be held back by domestic own goals such as load shedding and deteriorating infrastructure amid a slow global growth environment and in the longer term the industry faces ongoing structural headwinds.”