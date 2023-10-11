Matthew Lani did not even pass matric: Gauteng Education

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that Matthew Bongani Lani does not have a National Senior Certificate.

This follows reports that he falsely represented himself as a medical health practitioner. The department says its official records show that that Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007.

However, he was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Kew, Johannesburg in January 2010.

Lani managed to weave his way into the system pretending to be an employee of the Helen Joseph Hospital where he moved around the hospital corridors curating content for social media.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, “Matthew then re-emerged on our system in 2016 where he was writing his three subjects at Fourways Adult Centre as a part time candidate. However, it must be indicated that he only passed one subject of the three that he wrote at that time. Based on these records, and further verified that is being conducted with UMALUSI, which is at our disposal currently, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a matric certificate.”