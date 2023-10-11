Battle line drawn between old rivals Proteas and Aussies

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African men’s senior cricket team take on their old enemies Australia in their second match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India tomorrow.

This is an important match to win for both countries for different reasons.

The Proteas want to register their second win in a row to increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout round of the tournament. On the other hand, the Aussies cannot afford to lose their second match in a row after going down to the hosts India in their opening match of the tournament.

Proteas batting coach JP Duminy says the trick is about adjusting to the tricky sub-continent playing conditions in India.

“It’s certainly not about me but you know as you mentioned the grit and the determination that the guys showed something that we often reflect upon is, what are the conditions, what are our best options according to the conditions and I think that was pretty much a perfect day, breaking records, opportunity to score three hundreds doesn’t come around every day. So, we will certainly take that as massive confidence booster going into the rest of the tournament.”