8 arrested for alleged intimidation of contractor in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight suspects have been arrested for allegedly intimidating an independent contractor repairing water infrastructure on Sinamuva Road, Inanda North, Durban.

It’s alleged that the suspects attacked site workers and demanded to speak to the foreman.

Metro police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu says the matter was reported to the metro police who were on site when eight men returned the following day presumably to ensure that the site was closed.

The suspects who were armed and aggressive were identified by the construction company’s community liaison officer. Zungu says a firearm and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered as well as a vehicle that was impounded.

The suspects were detained at the Inanda Police Station.



Construction mafias demanding 30% from project budgets:

