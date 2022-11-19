The CIty of Cape Town has launched its festive season plan which includes increased law enforcement patrols around popular destinations over the festive season. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city aims to make citizens and visitors safe while taking advantage of the many attractions.

In a few weeks Cape Town will be packed. We want residents and visitors to be safe. Today we kicked off our Festive Season prep. The City’s enforcement staff will be out in full force: 4000 officers, 600 lifeguards, quad bikes on beach patrol, and morehttps://t.co/unjfLhQlcb pic.twitter.com/RnDhs9kuN0 — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 19, 2022

Hill-Lewis says more than 4000 uniformed law enforcement staff will be available in shifts. The number excludes the 600 lifeguards available at identified beaches and public swimming pools. He says consumption of alcohol in public spaces and drunken driving will be a key focus area.

“We are rolling out thousands of officers, technology, four wheelers, jet skies, helicopters and much more to keep Capetonians safe this season. We ask everybody to obey the instructions of law enforcement officers in beaches , and no-one ever drives under the influence of alcohol at all.”

“Obey the rules and look after one another. We also want to advise parents especially about our indentikits on our beaches, which is a free service to be allocated tags so that they are not separated from their parents and if separated, can be reunited with their parents again”, says Hill-Lewis.