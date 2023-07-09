Pope Francis on Sunday announced that he would elevate 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal, again putting his mark on the group that will one day choose his successor after his death or resignation.

The ceremony to install them, known as a consistory, will be held on September 30, the 86-year-old Francis announced during his noon prayer to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square.

It will be the ninth consistory called by the pope since his election 10 years ago as the first pontiff from Latin America.

The new cardinals come from countries including the United States, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania and Portugal.

Eighteen of the 21 are under 80 and will be able to enter an eventual secret conclave to choose the next pope.

Archbishop of Cape Town Stephen Brislin is part of the 21 announced by the pope.

Archbishop Brislin’s history:

Born in Welkom on 24 September 1956.

Schooling at St Agnes’ Convent, Welkom and CBC, Welkom

Seminary: Philosophy at St John Vianney, Pretoria and Theology at the Missionary Institute, London

Ordained a priest on 19 November 1983.

Ordained Bishop of Kroonstad on 28 January 2007.

Installed as Archbishop of Cape Town on 7 February 2010, on the Solemnity of Our Lady of the Flight into Egypt, the patronal feast of the Archdiocese of Cape Town.

Info source: adct.org.za