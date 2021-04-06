Solomon Mahlangu died in the hands of apartheid police in Pretoria in 1979.

African National Congress Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, has called on all ANC members and leaders to make sure that the party never loses its values in society.

This in honour of the late struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu who died in the hands of apartheid police in Pretoria in 1979.

The ANC visited the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday to commemorate the passing of Mahlangu who was hanged on this day by law enforcement officers, 42 years ago.

Duarte says the time for infighting is now over, members of the movement must go back to the grass roots and rebuild the ANC.

“For the ANC Cadres out there, this is the time to strengthen our movement so that we remember what we are and who we are. And who we represent, the poorest of the poor, the people who really suffer, and the people who really need transformation, economic uplifting, the reconstruction of our economy and the recital of our organisation and that’s what we determined to do,” she says.

Mahlangu was one of the youngest uMkhontu weSizwe (MK) soldiers who were executed under the apartheid laws after being wrongfully accused of murder and terrorism.

Government intends turning his home in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, into a National Heritage Site.