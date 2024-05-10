SASSA places officials on precautionary leave amid investigations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed that it has placed two of its officials on precautionary leave pending investigations.

The officials were caught on camera allegedly taking three unknown men into the agency’s offices in Mpumalanga to allegedly perform certain rituals.

Operations at the offices were halted for weeks after workers complained about finding needles scattered on the floor and on their desks.

A prayer session was held at the weekend and the offices were reopened earlier this week.

SASSA Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says, “They went to people’s desks, there are protocols which are supposed to be followed if they get into the office and those particular protocols were not followed and respected. If you have to go to the offices in the evening there are certain protocols which you need to respect.”

PODCAST: Full interview with Letsatsi:

Reporting by Zihle Mdanyana.