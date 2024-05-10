Mamelodi Sundowns and Percy Tau shine at inaugural Cosafa Awards

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and Mamelodi Sundowns were the big winners at the inaugural awards ceremony of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) in Sandton Thursday night.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and former referee Victor Gomes also won awards at the event, which was dominated by South Africa.

South Africa won seven out of twelve major awards at the inaugural COSAFA awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns stamped their authority in the region and walked away with four awards.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena won the Men’s Coach of the Year gong for guiding his team to the inaugural African Football League title and the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

“It’s something to be cherished i am extremely humbled but there are a lot of people that need to take credit for it the Motsepe family for believing in me and in particular the Chairman of the team Thlophie Motsepe. Because he is extremely supportive in good and bad times.”

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Rulani Mokwena on winning the Coach of the Year at the inagural COSAFA Awards. 📹 #SABCSport’s @superjourno #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/Hsa22z5uEs — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 10, 2024

Bafana Bafana and Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was also rewarded for his outstanding performances for both country and club.

“Lovely, honoured and privileged. So happy that all my hard work and sacrifices over the years are finally paying off. But thanks to all my teammates and coaches at Sundowns and Bafana and this goes to them.”

Bafana Bafana skipper and Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper Ronwen Williams says his hard work has paid off after adding the Goalkeeper of the Year to his accolade at the COSAFA awards. 📹 #SABCSport’s @superjourno #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/HnxAa6GchR — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 10, 2024

Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis won the Women’s Coach of the Year award after she had led the national team to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations glory in Morocco. She also took the team to the second round of the FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I think each and every award is special but I think this one is a lot more special I think my first trophy was as a player in 2002 and 15 years later as a coach. So Cosafa has played a major role in my development as a coach it has given us opportunity so bug thanks to them.”

Sundowns and Banyana Banyana shot-stopper Andile Dlamini was named Women’s Goalkeeper of The Year for helping Sundowns win the Caf Champions League for the second time in three years.

“Firstly I am really grateful for the recognition I got from Cosafa the team has worked extremely hard, especially sundowns we went on to win Cosafa and you need to perform well at Cosafa to compete in the CAF Champions League and we won Champions League and got our second star so I am grateful.”

Referee Legend award

Former referee Victor Gomes won the Cosafa Referee Legend award.

“I was very surprised and very grateful to God, grateful to Cosafa and I am grateful for my association that they have allowed me to be where I am today.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns youngster Thapelo Maseko was crowned the Men’s Most Promising Player.

The 20-year-old was honoured for his sterling performance in the African Football League where he was named the top scorer and Most Valuable Player.