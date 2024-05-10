INFOGRAPHIC | George building collapse: Western Cape’s worst disaster

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape officials have described the collapse of a building in George earlier this week as one of the worst building disasters in the province.

The demolition of the building is under way as efforts to retrieve the 44 people that are still unaccounted for continue.

More heavy machinery was brought in overnight to assist in breaking up the concrete.

The Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says it’s the worst that I’ve seen and yesterday the Premier had a meeting with the construction industry in the Western Cape.

Below is an updated infographic of the event:

<br />

GEORGE INFOGRAPHIC by SABC Digital News