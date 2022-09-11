South African Federation of Trade Unions(SAFTU) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi believes that slain anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko would be disappointed in the state of South Africa at the moment. He highlighted that the high cost of living and the levels of corruption in the country, were not the ideals Biko stood for.

Vavi believes South Africans are losing confidence in parliamentarians solving the challenges the country faces.

He says this is proven by the low voter turn-out during election periods.

Monday, marks the 45 anniversary of Biko’s death.

Various opposition parties gathered at the Steve Biko Centre to remember the late struggle hero. He died in police detention in September 1977. To this day, it is not known how he died. SAFTU General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi says the current crop of leaders are failing the principles that Biko upheld.

Steve Biko lives on! They murdered him 45 years ago but his ideals did not die pic.twitter.com/6vui3KIYDB — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) September 11, 2022

“Almost two thirds of our people are speaking through their feets, they no longer have an interest in that bourgeoisie arrangement that is taking place in parliament. That’s why they are occupying the streets on their own, protesting on a daily basis fighting their own battles”, says Vavi.

An long-time friend and political ally of Biko, also former AZAPO president, Mosbibudi Mangena agrees with Vavi’s sentiments.

“We didn’t fight for freedom so that our people can continue to be poor and be landless this is not what we fought for. We didn’t fight for freedom so that people can be workers and economy of the country be in the hands of white people. l will confirm that he didn’t not die so that our children can get poor education” says Mangena.

Azapo and the PAC have committed to work together to fulfill the realization of Biko’s ideas. PAC president, Mzwanele Nyhontso believes the collaboration will benefit both parties.

“This unity unites the social forces behind the leadership of the Africans and Black Consciousness organizations. Steve Biko and Sobukhwe are honorary leaders this is to ensure we create socialist Azania”, says Nyhontso.

The Steve Biko Foundation is expected to hold a number of events in honour of the late Black Consciousness leader.