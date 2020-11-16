South Africa are second in Group B after winning two matches and losing one.

Themba Zwane and Percy Tau scored a brace apiece to help Bafana Bafana overcome a stubborn Sao Tome and Principe in their second Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Port Elizabeth.

Bafana Bafana displayed good performance in the first leg of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The 2-0 win against the Islanders on Friday was not the true reflection of the dominance South Africa had over the visitors.

And so it was expected that Bafana Bafana would start where they left off last week.

However, they started the proceedings in a relaxed mood. By doing so, they were playing into the hands of Sao Tome and Principe who fired the first salvo, from a corner kick.

The goal scored in the 12th minute, stunned Bafana Bafana who were left to pick up the pieces.

South Africa quickly corrected their mistake.

In the thick of action.

Bafana Bafana defeated Sao Tome 4-2 on Monday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium pic.twitter.com/WZSQGW38hI — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 16, 2020



Bafana pressed Sao Tome and Principe high and were rewarded when Themba Zwane equalised, following a brilliant interchange.

In the second half Bafana came close to scoring when Lebohang Manyama’s shot hit the upright. Manyama was again in the spotlight but missed a golden opportunity. The visitors spent much of the second half defending.

But South Africa pressed on and finally Percy Tau found the back of the net.

Sao Tome and Principe gave a quick answer to South Africa’s question and it was 2-all with about 15 minutes to the final whistle. Themba Zwane scored the third goal and gave South Africans some hope. Tau scored the fourth and final goal to win 4-2.