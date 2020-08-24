Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 in the Absa Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night. Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane scored at 90 minutes to revive the top of the log chase.

This makes Thursday’s match against top-of the-log Kaizer Chiefs more interesting with both teams having played equal games, and Amakhosi leading by three points. The match kicks-off at 18:00 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.


Today’s other matches

Maritzburg United 0 – 0 Bidvest Wits


AmaZulu FC 2 – 2 Bloemfontein Celtic