Sundowns will now lock horns with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 in the Absa Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night. Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane scored at 90 minutes to revive the top of the log chase.

This makes Thursday’s match against top-of the-log Kaizer Chiefs more interesting with both teams having played equal games, and Amakhosi leading by three points. The match kicks-off at 18:00 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

3️⃣ POINTS IN THE BAG! The Brazilians getting the job done against the boys from Durban as Mshishi came off the bench to get the only goal of the night and secure the W!💪🙌👆 Mamelodi Sundowns (90′ Zwane) 1️⃣➖0️⃣ Golden Arrows#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/hwDY6xwRD0 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 24, 2020



Today’s other matches

Maritzburg United 0 – 0 Bidvest Wits

POST MATCH COMMENTS 💬 Here’s coach Ayanda Dlamini’s thoughts following the draw with Bloem Celtic 🟢#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/eLxFJW1lIl — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 24, 2020



AmaZulu FC 2 – 2 Bloemfontein Celtic