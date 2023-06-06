Kaizer Chiefs embattled coach Arthur Zwane is expected to continue despite rumours that management is looking to get rid of him.

Amakhosi are also reported to have recruited some decent players for next season such as defenders Given Msimango from TS Galaxy, Thatayaone DItlhokwe from SuperSport United and midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.

But Mark Tovey, who also played for Durban City, Bush Bucks and Manning Rangers, says his former team should up their game to compete with other improving teams.

“I think they realize there are a lot of other teams that are competitive and are hungry like Gavin Hunt has shown at SuperSport, so it’s up to the management to instill respect which is a key element. In one’s playing career that you need to understand the respect and honour that you are playing for Kaizer Chiefs,” says Tovey.

Mark Tovey lambasts Chiefs’ management and players:

