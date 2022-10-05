Zwakele Mncwango has resigned as the Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

He was also the provincial DA leader between 2015 and 2020 – and served in the provincial legislature since 2018.

Mncwango’s resignation follows that of another DA MPL, Mbali Ntuli, in March this year. He believes the party has deviated from its founding principles.

Meanwhile, the party’s provincial leader Francois Rogers has hailed Mncwango for serving the party.

“We take this opportunity to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both DA caucus leader in eThekwini and provincial leader of DA in KZN. Although with effect of from 15th October, Zwakele will no longer represents the DA in the legislature, he remained a member of the DA. Zwakele met with myself prior to his official resignation and at this meeting he indicated his personal reasons for stepping down.”

Mncwango’s statement on his resignation:

Previous resignations

In May last year, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme resigned. Van Damme was placed on special leave by the party in November 2020 without consultation.

In December last year, former DA Midvaal Executive Mayor Bongani Baloyi parted ways with the DA.

He joined Action SA in January, saying he finds himself at home within the party and is looking forward to imparting his skills as a public servant in his new home.

Baloyi says the 2024 national and provincial elections will be his main focus.