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Zungula announced as ATM’s mayoral candidate for Joburg

  • The leader of African Transformation Movement Vuyolwethu Zungula
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-ATM-President-Vuyolwethu-Zungula-400x250-1-1
SABC News
ATM Parliamentary Leader and Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Vuyo Zungula says the Metro needs change and his party is the one to achieve this.

Zungula was giving his acceptance speech after being announced as ATM’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg at Orlando Hall in Soweto.
He’s told party members he is willing to relinquish his parliamentary post to be mayor
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