Zungula announced as ATM’s mayoral candidate for Joburg

ATM Parliamentary Leader and Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Vuyo Zungula says the Metro needs change and his party is the one to achieve this.
LGE 2026 | Vuyo Zungula has been announced as the African Transformation Movement’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg ahead of November’s polls. pic.twitter.com/xxZBqmkst6
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026
Zungula was giving his acceptance speech after being announced as ATM’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg at Orlando Hall in Soweto.
He’s told party members he is willing to relinquish his parliamentary post to be mayor