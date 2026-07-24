Zungu confident as SAFA poll approaches, calls for football reform

Businessman and South African Football Association (SAFA) presidential candidate Sandile Zungu says he is encouraged by the support he has received from various regions ahead of the SAFA presidential elections in September.

Zungu is challenging incumbent SAFA President Danny Jordaan, who has led the country’s football governing body for the past 13 years.

He says he plans to introduce improved football programmes in schools and initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of women in the sport.

Zungu says he is confident of securing the electoral support needed to lead the association.

He says rebuilding trust between SAFA and the business community will be one of his priorities.

Zungu says, “There’s a huge trust deficit between the top echelons of SA football and business interests. We need business interest to fund a lot of the programmes that should be underway. We need commercial interests to fund the regions where a lot of developmental activities should be happening…”

“Yet, we know that commercial interests expect certain behaviour from a prospective recipient of donations or sponsorships. They need a certain level of ethical conduct and integrity among those that are leading those organisations, which unfortunately is possibly lacking at SAFA right now,” Zungu adds.

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