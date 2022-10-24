Political analyst Fikile Vilakazi has described former President Jacob Zuma’s recent utterances as an attack on the judiciary and civil society.

Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, saying conducting private business is inconsistent with the incumbent’s oath of office.

Zuma addressed the media in Johannesburg on Saturday, his first such public interaction since being released from prison.

Zuma was put on medical parole last year, just two months into his 15-month sentence for ignoring a Constitutional Court order that he continues to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Vilakazi says if action is taken against Ramaphosa, the entire African National Congress (ANC) government must also be held accountable for their actions.

She says, “This is an intelligence campaign that is waged against the current administration and I think he was hoping that South Africans were going to respond in support of him, but to his surprise, he didn’t see that. He was just lambasting and it was an attack against the judiciary, the media, civil society, organisations and citizens which clearly shows you that his support has demised. Why is it that these things are being said now? If the ANC says Ramaphosa is to be held accountable, it means that the nation has a responsibility as we head towards 2024, to hold the entire ANC accountable for violating Section 96 of the Constitution.”

VIDEO: Vilakazi on Zuma’s address:



Publicly attacking

Earlier, the ANC in Limpopo called on former presidents to desist from publicly attacking Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the party in the province said it has noted with disappointment, the conduct of former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Over the weekend, both Zuma and Mbeki spoke about Ramaphosa and how they believed the situation had degenerated under his watch, with little economic growth in the country.

The ANC in Limpopo says such concerns should be raised within the organisation.

They say Ramaphosa should be given time and space to lead both the ANC and the state.

Provincial Secretary Reuben Madadzhe says though the party and the state are experiencing challenges, they cannot be attributed to Ramaphosa.

The provincial structure wants the former leaders to use the correct channels to strengthen the party and the government of the day.

VIDEO: Former President Zuma’s media briefing:

