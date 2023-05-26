The former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against his successor Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to resume in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Last week, the court heard arguments in Ramaphosa’s challenge of the prosecution against him. He is looking for a final interdict that would stop Zuma from hauling him before a criminal court.

In January, Ramaphosa was granted an interim interdict.

Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of being an accessory to a crime related to prosecutor advocate Billy Downer’s alleged leaking of the former President’s medical records.

The video below is the proceedings from 18 May 2023: