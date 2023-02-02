Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and legal journalist Karyn Maughan has been adjourned to the 4th of August in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. This is to allow the court to deal with Maughan and Downer’s application to have the matter set aside.

This application will be heard in March.

At the last appearance, Downer and Maughan filed an urgent application against Zuma, asking the court to set aside the private prosecution in its entirety.

Zuma is charging Downer with leaking his medical records to Maughan.

Judge Emmanuel Chili, says, “It has been agreed and it is so ordered that the matter be adjourned to 4 August 2023. You are warned to appear in court on that date at 9:30 in the morning and remain in court until your name has been called out. If you do not do that a warrant of arrest will be authorised by the way.”

Legal expert, Melusi Xulu says News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan might have a reasonable argument in challenging the private prosecution matter against her.

Former President Jacob Zuma is privately prosecuting Maughan and state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer for allegedly contravening a section of the National Prosecuting Authority Act which prohibits employees from disclosing private documents to members of the public.

According to Zuma, Downer leaked his medical records to Maughan in his arms deal corruption case.

Maughan argues that Zuma did not obtain a nolle prosequi certificate against her.

She says it was only obtained against Downer.

Jacob Zuma vs State Advocate Billy Downer, Karen Maughan court case:

