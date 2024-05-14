Zuma’s move to MK Party shows lack of credibility: Phosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Veteran Mathews Phosa who served in former President Jacob Zuma’s Top Six as Treasurer General says Zuma’s leaving the ANC and forming the MK Party shows a lack of credibility on Zuma’s part.

Phosa was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagement with business people in Centurion earlier today.

He says Zuma preached unity and discipline in the party but went on to betray the ANC and his comrades.

Phosa says they are not fazed by Zuma’s project.

“I think it’s a very unfortunate development because he was the president of the ANC for two terms and what he preached at the time is unity. He did not tolerate any lack of discipline in the party. He called on us to unite and not betray the party but he is doing everything opposite to that. There is an issue of credibility gap but let him have fun the 29th is coming and we will all vote we are on the streets to win as many votes for the ANC as possible not complaining about an individual or any party. Bring it on we are going for the 29th, we will vote in our numbers,” Phosa explains.