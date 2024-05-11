‘Zuma’s MK Party position doesn’t guarantee deployment in government’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK Party) says former president Jacob Zuma’s position as the MK leader is not aimed at making him the president of South Africa. This is as the party has been facing internal squabbles following party founder, Jabulani Khumalo’s request to the Electoral Commission to urgently remove Zuma as the face of the MK party.

The party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, says the squabbles are misconceptions caused by other political parties who do not want to see the party succeed in the 29 May elections.

He says Zuma’s position in the party will not lead him to a government position.

“President Zuma is in retirement and President Zuma has been president of this country before. He is not a power-hungry man; he is a selfless man. For him to have actually taken a stand against what is happening right now when people, in the form of us and civil society, traditional leaders, and religious leaders went to President Zuma and said ‘the state of this country is no longer the same as it was under yourself, we need a solution here’, President Zuma took it upon himself, as a political genius, to form uMkhonto weSizwe and to lead them. We have taken a stance and made it very clear that by virtue of you being a leader of uMkhonto weSizwe does not necessarily mean that we are going to deploy you in a government position,” explains Zuma.

Meanwhile, supporters of the MK Party have started to arrive at an interfaith prayer service in Durban dressed in party regalia.

It is believed to be a service to pray for peace ahead of the 29 May general elections.

Yesterday, the Constitutional Court heard arguments by the IEC challenging an Electoral Court order allowing for Zuma to contest the upcoming elections.

The section of the constitution that is being contested stipulates that no person shall be eligible to stand for public office if they have been convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Judgement has been reserved.