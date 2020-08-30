Zuma said Ramaphosa lacks leadership and the letter is fundamentally flawed in many aspects.

Political analyst, Mcebisi Ndletyana says the letter written by former President Jacob Zuma to President Cyril Ramaphosa, was aimed at thwarting his anti-corruption campaign.

Zuma has rubbished the open letter written to all party members by Ramaphosa, appealing to African National Congress (ANC) structures to refrain from corrupt activities as it is against the ruling party’s values.

Ndletyana says the letter was strategically sent in the lead up to this weekend’s NEC meeting.

“That response was actually meant to rally the troops within the NEC in preparation for this weekend’s meeting. This is because Zuma’s faction are obviously implicated in corruption and they knew that Cyril’s [Ramaphosa] letter was pretty much aimed at them mainly against Magashule and everybody associated with him. They needed to take the sting out of that anti-corruption campaign. This has been their strategy to say that everybody is corrupt so you cannot single anybody or any particular person for prosecution.”

SABC’s reporter Samkele Maseko gives an analysis of Zuma’s letter: