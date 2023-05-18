Former President Jacob Zuma has lodged a complaint at the Johannesburg High Court over the shortening of the allocated time for his legal counsel to present his arguments in the challenge against his private prosecution bid.

Zuma argues that he will be prejudiced by the failure to complete his argument.

The former President launched the legal bid against Ramaphosa last year, accusing him of failing to act against prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer for the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

Zuma’s legal counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu was allocated until 11:00am to speak but proceeded until 11:30am after the court requested that he round up his argument.

Zuma is opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application seeking, among other things, a final interdict against his private prosecution bid. Mpofu made the following submission before the full bench.

“I have instructions by my client to raise an objectionary complaint regarding the issue of the shortening of time for the hearing of the matter which has then resulted in his prejudice in terms of delivering his case. The matter was sat down for two days. He learnt this morning for the first time that it would be shortened to one and a half days. That’s why he travelled all the way here and cancelled all his engagements for today.”

VIDEO | Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 18 May 2023